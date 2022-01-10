OU's Roy Williams, OSU's Terry Miller make College Football Hall of Fame

TULSA, Okla. — The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the hall's 2022 class on Monday.

The star-studded class included two familiar names for fans in the state of Oklahoma.

Roy Williams played safety for the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2001.

Williams became the first player in history to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award in the same year on the way the 2000 national championship and a 31-7 record during his three seasons in Norman.

He went on to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys where he played from 2002-08 followed by one season with the Cincinnati Bengals, earning five consecutive Pro Bowl selections and one First Team All-Pro Team.

So honored and blessed to be one of the inductees for this years 2022 College Hall of Fame. Such and elite honor. It still hasn’t really hit me yet that I’m in. @NFFNetwork @cfbhall pic.twitter.com/wyf4VGUrT9 — roy williams (@roywilliams31) January 10, 2022

Oklahoma State's Terry Miller is also among the 2022 class.

Miller played running back for the Cowboys from 1974 to 1977, rushing for 4,754 yards which were the fourth-most in NCAA history when his career ended.

A two-time First Team All-American, Miller earned unanimous honors in 1977, and he twice finished as a top-five Heisman Trophy finalist.

Terry Miller will become OSU's seventh representative in the @cfbhall, and he'll go in with an impressive list of accomplishments a mile long. 🔗 https://t.co/Tpc3ojQsJv#LetsRide I #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/dp5A2FOFyy — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) January 10, 2022

The Buffalo Bills drafted him fifth overall in the 1978 NFL Draft.

Millier played in Buffalo from 1978 to 1980, and one season with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.

>> See the full 2022 College Hall of Fame class here

