OU's Joe Castiglione to announce his retirement

NORMAN, Okla. — The longest-tenured run for a current Director of Athletics in major college sports is coming to an end as OU's Joe Castiglione is set to announce his retirement.

Castiglione serves as the Vice President of the University of Oklahoma as well as the Director of Athletics.

In Castiglione's almost 28 years with the university, he's seen 26 national titles and 117 league titles.

The announcement comes early so the university can find Joe's replacement with him still on campus to aid in a smooth transition.

Castiglione's list of accolades is not short. He was named Athletic Director of the Year by the Sports Business Journal in 2009.

He also won the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics award for the nation's top athletic director in 2000 and 2018.

A press conference will be held at 9 a.m. on July 8 with more details from the university.

