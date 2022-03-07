OU Pro Day: Isaiah Thomas among Sooners to work out for NFL scouts

NORMAN, Okla. — Tulsa native and Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Isaiah Thomas is set to showcase his talents for scouts on Wednesday at OU's Pro Day.

Thomas, a redshirt senior, joins several other Sooners looking to move up NFL Draft boards.

OU is the only school in the country that has produced at least four NFL Draft picks each of the last 14 seasons.

He'll run through drills about a week after participating in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

At the combine, Thomas ran a 4.7 40-yard dash to land him in the middle of the pack among other participating edge rushers.

He earned an All-Big 12 Second Team selection for his senior year, totaling 38 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, team-high 8.0 sacks, four pass breakups, three QB hurries, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Thomas opted out of the team's Alamo Bowl appearance at the end of last season.

He's a Memorial High School alum who is projected to land around the fifth round of this year's draft.

