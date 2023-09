OU, OSU Vintage Football Photos

Share Facebook

OU coach Bud Wilkinson on the sidelines, 1955 Oklahoma Historical Society

OU, 1993 Oklahoma Historical Society

JENNINGS, BILL MRS. / FOOTBALL COACH NEBRASKA UNIVERSITY - FORMER OU FOOTBALL PLAYER : BOUNDING BILL!: Caption reads, Sophomores have been performing brilliantly for the University of Oklahoma football team in almost every game this season, and Bill Jennings. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-10-25-38. UNKNOWN/Daily Oklahoman

OU's Freddie Nixon, 1978 Oklahoma Historical Society

BREWER, GEORGE / OU FOOTBALL: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo 12/12/1946. Published on UNKNOWN. Oklahoma Historical Society

BROWN GORDON / OU. FOOTBALL: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-8-29-65. UNKNOWN/Daily Oklahoman

OU, 1929 Oklahoma Historical Society

OU, 1977 Oklahoma Historical Society

OU, 1988 Oklahoma Historical Society

DEERINWATER, BUB / OSU FOOTBALL: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, This combination of quarterback Bob Cutburth and fullback Bub Deerinwater accounted for 291 of Oklahoma State's 332 rushing and passing yards against Missouri Saturday. Photographer UNKNOWN. Original Photo 10/22/1969. Published on O-10-22-69. UNKNOWN/Daily Oklahoman

HITT, DON/ FOOTBALL/ OSU: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Don Hitt, Former OSU, Football Staff Photo by John Gumm. Original Photo 11/21/1958. Published on UNKNOWN. John Gumm/UNKNOWN

GOODWIN, JIMMY / OSU FOOTBALL: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by Austin Traverse. Original Photo 09/31/1967. Published on 1-31-68. Austin Traverse/UNKNOWN

OSU's Ron Ingram, 1979 Oklahoma Historical Society

JONES, PAT / OSU FOOTBALL COACH : UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Oklahoma State coach Pat Jones retains a stoic outlook late in the fourth quarter. Staff Photo by Jim Argo. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-11-26-84. Jim Argo/Daily Oklahoman

OSU, 1980 Oklahoma Historical Society

CROMER, MARK / OSU FOOTBALL: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Mark Cromer (right) looks to cradle this pass, but defender Rod Brown puts those thoughts to rest by breaking it up. Staff Photo by Doug Hoke. Original Photo 04/17/1982. Published on O-4-18-82. Doug Hoke/Daily Oklahoman

OSU, 1988 Oklahoma Historical Society

OSU, 1992 Oklahoma Historical Society

DAIGLE, ABBY / OSU FOOTBALL: Abby Daigle - OSU Football: Caption reads, UNKNOWN Staff Photo by J. Pat Carter. Original Photo 04/26/1975. Published on UNKNOWN. J. Pat Carter/UNKNOWN

DAVIS, LARRY /BOMBERS / MIDWEST CITY /STATE'S LEADING PASS RECEIVER: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Aptly nicknamed the Bombers, Midwest City boasts the state's leading pass receiver in Larry Davis (left), who has 16 catches for 229 yards, and one of the state's percentage passing leaders in quarterback Mike Gundy, 24 completions in 39 attempts. Staff Photo by George R. Wilson. Original Photo UNKNOWN. Published on O-09-19-84. George R. Wilson/Daily Oklahoman

OSU football players Chris Smith and Mike Gundy, 1986 Oklahoma Historical Society

OSU QB Mike Gundy eludes West Virginia player Oklahoma Historical Society

Player grabs QB Mike Gundy during OSU game in 1986 Oklahoma Historical Society

Kansas State's Brent Venables tackles OSU running back, 1992 Oklahoma Historical Society

