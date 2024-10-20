OU fires offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, sources say

NORMAN, Okla. — Seth Littrell's first season as Offensive Coordinator at the University of Oklahoma will also be his last, SoonerScoop reports.

OU fired Littrell on Sunday, sources say.

Littrell joined OU in December 2023, replacing Jeff Lebby. He's coached seven games.

His co-offensive coordinator, Joe Jon Finley, is expected to call plays, and offensive analyst Kevin Johns is expected to coach the quarterbacks.

Littrell's firing comes on the heels of OU's worst loss since 2014, losing to South Carolina 35-9.

The Sooners will face Mississippi at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, minus Littrell.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

