Watch Now
Sports

Actions

OU fires offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, sources say

Seth Littrell
Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell before an NCAA college football game against Temple on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Seth Littrell
Posted

NORMAN, Okla. — Seth Littrell's first season as Offensive Coordinator at the University of Oklahoma will also be his last, SoonerScoop reports.

OU fired Littrell on Sunday, sources say.

Littrell joined OU in December 2023, replacing Jeff Lebby. He's coached seven games.

His co-offensive coordinator, Joe Jon Finley, is expected to call plays, and offensive analyst Kevin Johns is expected to coach the quarterbacks.

Littrell's firing comes on the heels of OU's worst loss since 2014, losing to South Carolina 35-9.

The Sooners will face Mississippi at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, minus Littrell.

More from 2 News Sports

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US