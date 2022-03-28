OSU's Boone Pickens Stadium getting $40 million renovation

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is set to get millions of dollars worth of upgrades to its fields and Boone Pickens Stadium.

The university shared the plans with 2 News Oklahoma on Monday.

The $40 million renovation project for the stadium is meant to focus on fan access and comfort with plans to create more legroom and seating along with more aisles in the 200 and 300 levels for better access. There will also be long-span aluminum decking on the 200 level, more runoff area on the sidelines around the east end zone and new paint on the 300 level.

The athletic department will go forward with the renovation as appropriate. It won't impact the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Outside of the stadium renovations, there is a plan for new synthetic turf fields inside the stadium and for the Cowboys' outdoor turf practice field.

The $1.2 million field work is expected to be done this summer.

