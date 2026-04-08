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OSU softball team's bus crashes, pedestrian killed on I-35

Oklahoma State University
KJRH
Oklahoma State University
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STILLWATER, Okla. — Wednesday's softball game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Wichita State Shockers has been postponed after the Cowgirls' bus crashed into a pedestrian on I-35.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 186 in Noble County.

The OSU bus struck a woman who had been reportedly running in and out of traffic. She was killed in the crash.

OHP has not yet identified her. No one on the bus was hurt.

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