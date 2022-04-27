OSU Cowboys legend Bob Fenimore to join Ring of Honor

STILLWATER, Okla. — One of the greatest players in Oklahoma State's long history of football is set to enter the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor next season.

The university announced Bob Fenimore will be honored at Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 8 when the Cowboys host Texas Tech.

Fenimore, who died in 2010, was one of the best players in the country when he played halfback at then-Oklahoma A&M in the early 1940s. He served as the leader of teams that went 8-1 with a Cotton Bowl victory in 1944 and 9-0 with a Sugar Bowl win in 1945. The "Blond Bomber" was the first player from the university awarded All-America honors.

The Chicago Bears selected Fenimore with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1947 NFL Draft. Fenimore excelled in all three phases of the game. His exceptional talent and play earned the “Blond Bomber” All-America honors in 1944, when he finished ninth in the Heisman vote, and in 1945, when he finished third in the Heisman vote.

“Bob Fenimore was one of the greatest players to ever play at Oklahoma State,” OSU football coach Mike Gundy said. “It was obviously a different era of the game than what we see today, but the way he dominated in every facet was unbelievable. He was a No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and our greatest player of that era. His place in the Ring of Honor is as well-deserved as any player in the history of the school.”

His No. 55 is one of four jersey numbers no longer in use in the program.

“Bob Fenimore led a team that should be credited with proving early in our history that Oklahoma State can win at the highest levels of college football,” OSU Athletic Director Chad Weiberg said. “His senior year included an undefeated season, the Sugar Bowl victory and winning the national championship. He started a long tradition of legendary running backs at OSU. For those reasons and more, we look forward to adding Bob Fenimore to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor."

