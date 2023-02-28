OSU announces new athletic vision plan

STILLWATER, Okla. — OSU announced their athletic vision plan for new athletic facilities on Monday.

The Human Performance Innovation Complex, initially announced in December, will be located adjacent from the current practice fields and the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.

The vision plan proposed the new basketball facility receive two practice courts and other 'championship caliber' training spaces.

The new softball field will include new player-development areas as well as tailgating corrals and other family friendly areas. After the demolition of the old softball stadium, the plan includes to add more parking to on-campus residents.

The indoor track and field program will receive a new facility with a 200 meter banked track indoor field event space, spectator seating, athletic training rooms, team meeting spaces, locker rooms, player lounges, and offices for coaching staff.

The proposed site is bordered by McElroy Road to the north, the Sherman E. Smith Training Center to the south, the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center to the west, and North Knoblock Street to the east.

The wrestling facility will have an increase in size of the wrestling room. It will include as well dedicated seats for spectators and new office and meeting spaces for coaches.

The Welcome Plaza will get a parking expansion with 250 new spaces and improved tailgating experiences. The walkway and entrance will also be renovated.

There are plans as well for upgrades to the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center, Krasten Creek Golf Course, Boone Pickens Stadium, and the Student Athlete Success Center.

