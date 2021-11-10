OSSAA moves 6A, 5A high school basketball state tournaments to Norman

TULSA, Okla. — Some of the best high school basketball games in Oklahoma are moving from Tulsa to Norman, the OSSAA announced Wednesday.

The OSSAA's Class 6A-5A Basketball State Tournaments will be held at the Lloyd Noble Center at the University of Oklahoma in 2022, 2023 and 2024 following approval from the OSSAA Board of Directors.

The tournament had been held at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University for the last 12 years.

“After evaluating the bids we received and having further discussion with each site, the bid from the University of Oklahoma was the best one for our member schools," says Executive Director David Jackson. "We had an excellent run at the Mabee Center and look forward to bringing that same type of state tournament atmosphere to Norman."

The 2022 tournaments are scheduled for March 10-12.

“We are delighted to have the 6A and 5A tournaments back in Norman," says University of Oklahoma Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione.

"The quality of basketball being played in Oklahoma is at such a high level. We can’t wait to showcase it at the Lloyd Noble Center. We’re excited to share a court that has featured many great Sooner players with the outstanding high school teams and fans from our state. It will be our great honor to provide all of them with a first-class experience and memories to last a lifetime.”

