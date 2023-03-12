ORU will be facing Duke in NCAA Tournament

TULSA, Ok. — 12th-seeded ORU will be facing off against 5th-seeded Duke in the NCAA tournament.

The Golden Eagles will be flying to Orlando to face the Blue Devils this Thursday. This is the Golden Eagles' second appearance in the tournament in the last three years.

This will be Duke's 45th appearance in the tournament. They last won the NCAA tournament in 2015.

