ORU will be facing Duke in NCAA Tournament

ORU Basketball.jpeg
(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Oral Roberts forward Francis Lacis, center, celebrates with a coach after a college basketball game against Florida in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. Oral Roberts won 81-78.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 19:24:53-04

TULSA, Ok. — 12th-seeded ORU will be facing off against 5th-seeded Duke in the NCAA tournament.

The Golden Eagles will be flying to Orlando to face the Blue Devils this Thursday. This is the Golden Eagles' second appearance in the tournament in the last three years.

This will be Duke's 45th appearance in the tournament. They last won the NCAA tournament in 2015.

