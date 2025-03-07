Watch Now
ORU fires Men's basketball head coach

Sam Craft/AP
Oral Roberts head coach Russell Springmann claps up his team against Texas A&amp;M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University Athletics fired the men's basketball head coach, Russell Springmann, on March 7.

"After an on-going evaluation of our men's basketball program, the decision has been made to make a change in our head coaching position, effective immediately," said ORU AD Tim Johnson. "We want to thank Coach Springmann for his devotion to ORU and work over the last seven years to help ORU basketball achieve recognition on a national level. We pray for nothing but the best for Coach Springmann and his family in the future."

Springmann was named head coach in March 2023. In the 2022-2023 season, he helped the team earn a 30-5 record and an undefeated 18-0 Summit League record.

He was first hired as an assistant coach in May 2018.

"With the recent proven success, facilities, fan support, and resources available, I could not be more excited and confident about the direction of ORU basketball," Johnson said. "All the pieces are in place to continue to consistently compete for championships, NCAA Tournament wins, and build on a phenomenal basketball tradition. A nationwide search will begin immediately."

More information about the change in leadership is expected at a press conference later in the afternoon. 2 News will keep you updated.

