Oral Roberts parts ways with women's basketball coach Misti Cussen

David J. Phillip/AP
Oral Roberts coach Misti Cussen holds up the net while after winning the Southland Conference championship basketball game against Sam Houston, Saturday, March 16, 2013, in Katy, Texas. Oral Roberts defeated Sam Houston 72-66. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 11:46:08-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oral Roberts University announced Wednesday they would not renew women's head basketball coach Misti Cussen's contract.

Athletic Director Tim Johnson released a statement thanking Cussen for her work over the last 10 years at the helm.

Cussen started at ORU in 2012, leading the program to an NCAA Tournament berth in her first season. She led the Golden Eagles to five winning seasons during her tenure including a 16-15 record for the 2021-22 season.

