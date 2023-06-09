Oklahoma wins third straight Women’s College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 on Thursday night for a two-game sweep.

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2016 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso.

Oklahoma’s only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.

Bahl, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, did not allow an earned run in 24 2/3 innings during the WCWS. She went 4-0 with a save and became the first pitcher since 1992 to work at least 20 innings at the WCWS without allowing a run.

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back homers off Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth inning after Florida State had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

