Oklahoma State's wrestling coach John Smith announces retirement

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head wrestling coach, John Smith, announced his retirement on April 11 after 33 years with the Cowboys.

As a wrestler, Smith won six straight world championships between 1987 and 1992, posting an international record of 100-5 and a collegiate record of 152-8-2.

He led OSU to five NCAA team titles in 1994 and four straight years from 2003-2006, coaching 33 individual NCAA champions.

Under his leadership the the Cowboys won 21 team conference tournament titles, two Big 12 regular season titles and 132 individual conference titles.

Smith coached 153 All-Americans, the most in Division 1 wrestling history.

Five of his wrestlers from OSU went on to compete in the Olympic Games,

During his time with the Cowboys, he won National Wrestling Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 1994 and 2003. Smith also won conference coach of the year 15 times.

Smith retires as the winningest coach in OSU history with a record of 490-73-6, the third most in Division 1 history.

