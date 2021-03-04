Oklahoma State University announces new athletic director

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University athletic director is getting a new role.

In a Board of Regents meeting on March 5th OSU president Burns Hargis is recommending Mike Holder be appointed as athletic director emeritus. Holder served as athletic director of the university for the last 16 years.

"We are in awe of the massive upgrade in athletic facilities under Mike's leadership. I am personally appreciative of his adherence to honest principles in the performance of his duties leading our athletic department," said President Hargis. “Serving with Mike to elevate and advance our alma mater has been a great privilege for me. Mike loves OSU. He has dedicated his career to building a championship golf program and athletic department centered around helping athletes succeed in their sports, in the classroom and, most importantly, in life. As a result, I will recommend his appointment as athletic director emeritus."

Holder will continue to support the athletic department as a special advisor, continue to raise funds and work on facility development.

Chad Weiberg is taking over as athletic director effective July 1.

“Today is about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics. Chad Weiberg is the new sheriff in town and he needs all of us to saddle up and ride for the brand. Get ready Cowboys and Cowgirls. If you do your part, then the best is yet to come,” said Mike Holder, OSU athletic director.

Hired in May 2017, Chad Weiberg returned to Oklahoma State University as the department's deputy director, where he has served as the chief operating officer. Weiberg's degrees from Oklahoma State University include a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration.

"I am humbled by this opportunity. I want to thank the Regents, President Burns Hargis, and Mike Holder, and I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of building on their successes. I have loved Oklahoma State since my dad, Mick, coached on Paul Hansen’s basketball staff in the 1980s. It is a special place with special people and a storied athletic tradition. We have exceptional coaches, remarkable student-athletes and an incredible staff. Coach Holder has done more at OSU than anyone imagined possible since he became athletic director. He put us in position to be competitive on a national level, transformed our facilities and helped us raise the expectations we have of ourselves. I hope to honor his accomplishments by building on them,” said Weiberg.

“The future is bright for Oklahoma State's athletics, and I am excited and look forward to cheering our men and women's teams in the coming years," Hargis said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

