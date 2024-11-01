Watch Now
Oklahoma State Homecoming game time moved to 2:30pm

Tulsa at Oklahoma State pushed back one week
This Sept. 5, 2013 photo shows Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
STILLLWATER, Okla. — Due to weather, the start time for Saturday's football game between OSU and Arizona State has been moved from 6 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

OSU Athletics said the Big 12 Conference and both schools agreed to the change because of possible storms around Boone Pickens Stadium.

