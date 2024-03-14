Watch Now
Oklahoma State fires men's basketball coach Mike Boynton after 7 seasons

Mike Boynton Jr. at the press conference where he was introduced as OSU Men's Basketball coach.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 13:05:39-04

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State has fired head men's basketball coach Mike Boynton after seven seasons.

Boynton leaves Stillwater with a 119-109 record.

His best season came in 2020-2021 when the Cowboys went 21-9 on the back of eventual No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham.

That season was the only season the Cowboys made the NCAA Tournament under Boynton, finishing 5th in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State Athletic Director, Chad Weiberg, released a statement about Boynton's time with the program.

Mike Boynton Fired

The Cowboys finished the season 12-20, 4-14 in conference play, ending the season on a six-game losing streak.

