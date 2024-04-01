Oklahoma State basketball hires Steve Lutz from Western Kentucky

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University hired Steve Lutz as its new basketball coach.

Lutz started his head coaching career at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, a team that had won five games the previous year.

He added 12 transfers and led the Islanders to a Southland Championship in his first season, earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

In his second year with the Islanders, he led the squad to a 24-11 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Lutz spent one season at Western Kentucky, where he boasted a 22-12 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance this season after the Hilltoppers won the C-USA Tournament.

Lutz's total record is 69-35, with three conference tournament wins and one conference regular season title over three seasons.

Before becoming a head coach, the 51-year-old was an assistant at Purdue from 2017-2021, at Creighton from 2010-2017, and SMU from 2006-2010.

Lutz is a Texas native and has strong recruiting ties to the state.

