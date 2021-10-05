Oklahoma Sports History: Who is Barry Switzer?

NORMAN, Okla. — Barry Switzer, legendary football coach, remains one of the most important figures in Oklahoma sports history.

Switzer, born Oct. 5, 1937 in Crossett, Arkansas, began his college football career as a linebacker at the University of Arkansas in 1955.

After graduating, Switzer continued at the university as an assistant coach before becoming an assistant for the Oklahoma Sooners in 1965.

He finally got his chance as a head football coach in Norman in 1973, losing only one game in his first three seasons that included three Big Eight championships and two national championships

In his sixteen years as head coach of the Sooners, Switzer had a 157–29–4 record and won twelve Big Eight championships and three national championships.

He resigned as coach in 1989.

Switzer went on to coach the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in 1994, winning the Super Bowl two years later. He resigned in 1997, finishing with a 40–24 record.

He's since been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and is now involved in several local Oklahoma businesses.

