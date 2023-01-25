Watch Now
Oklahoma Sooners post offensive analyst position on LinkedIn

Cheez It Bowl Football
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables, center, signals for a two-point conversion play after a rushing touchdown by running back Gavin Sawchuk (27) during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Cheez It Bowl Football
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 11:50:10-05

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are openly recruiting for a position on the football team's staff, posting the job on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The Offensive Analyst position's description says the person who gets it will "be responsible for supporting the offensive coaching staff in implementing the staff's game and practice preparation."

OU had the fifth-best scoring offense in the Big 12 last season despite racking up the most yards per game of any team in the conference. The Sooners finished in 8th place in the standings for the 2022 season.

Offensive analysts report to head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

The open position had 29 applicants Wednesday morning.

