Oklahoma softball on pace for historic season — again

Alyssa Brito
Michael Wyke/AP
Oklahoma runner Alyssa Brito celebrates her home run against McNeese as she rounds he bases during an NCAA softball game in the Houston Classic Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 23, 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners softball team (26-0) handled business against No. 8 Kentucky (20-6) on Tuesday night, run-ruling the Wildcats after six innings 9-1.

The win marked the team's 22nd run-rule win in 26 games this season. The NCAA run rule for softball calls a game after the winning team has eight or more runs through five equal innings.

Though neither the NCAA nor OU officially tracks run-rule wins, this year's OU squad is on pace to shatter its current season record. According to SoonerStats, the 2021 Sooners won by run-rule in 58.3% of its victories. The 2022 Sooners as of Tuesday have won 84.6% of their games by run rule.

The blistering pace of the defending national champions has three top-10 wins and four top-25 wins this season.

The Sooners start conference play this season with a three-game series in Norman against Baylor starting Friday.

