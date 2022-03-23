Oklahoma softball on pace for historic season — again

NORMAN, Okla. — The top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners softball team (26-0) handled business against No. 8 Kentucky (20-6) on Tuesday night, run-ruling the Wildcats after six innings 9-1.

The win marked the team's 22nd run-rule win in 26 games this season. The NCAA run rule for softball calls a game after the winning team has eight or more runs through five equal innings.

Though neither the NCAA nor OU officially tracks run-rule wins, this year's OU squad is on pace to shatter its current season record. According to SoonerStats, the 2021 Sooners won by run-rule in 58.3% of its victories. The 2022 Sooners as of Tuesday have won 84.6% of their games by run rule.

The blistering pace of the defending national champions has three top-10 wins and four top-25 wins this season.

The Sooners start conference play this season with a three-game series in Norman against Baylor starting Friday.

