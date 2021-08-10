Oklahoma ranks No. 3 in Preseason Coaches Poll, OSU makes Top-25

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are once again considered among the college football elite, coming in at No. 3 in the USA preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The Sooners, coming off their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship, is entering the 2021-22 season ranked eighth or higher in the preseason coaches poll for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons.

OU is the only team outside of No. 1 Alabama to receive first-place votes (two) despite still falling behind No. 2 Clemson in the poll.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys come in ranked No. 22 after earning an 8-3 regular-season record last season and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl over Miami.

The Cowboys have been ranked in the preseason Top-25 coaches poll in five of the last six and eight of the last 11 years.

Oklahoma is the preseason pick to win the Big 12 by the media.

>> See the full poll here.

