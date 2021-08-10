Watch
Sports

Actions

Oklahoma ranks No. 3 in Preseason Coaches Poll, OSU makes Top-25

items.[0].image.alt
LM Otero/AP
Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley speaks from the stage during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Lincoln Riley
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 15:16:06-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are once again considered among the college football elite, coming in at No. 3 in the USA preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday.

The Sooners, coming off their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship, is entering the 2021-22 season ranked eighth or higher in the preseason coaches poll for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons.

OU is the only team outside of No. 1 Alabama to receive first-place votes (two) despite still falling behind No. 2 Clemson in the poll.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys come in ranked No. 22 after earning an 8-3 regular-season record last season and a win in the Cheez-It Bowl over Miami.

The Cowboys have been ranked in the preseason Top-25 coaches poll in five of the last six and eight of the last 11 years.

Oklahoma is the preseason pick to win the Big 12 by the media.

>> See the full poll here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7