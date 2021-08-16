Oklahoma ranked No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25, OSU fails to rank

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners continued to amplify the football program's preseason hype on Monday, ranking No. 2 in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season.

The Sooners are coming off their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a win over Florida in last season's Cotton Bowl.

Monday's poll marks the highest-ever preseason ranking under head coach Lincoln Riley.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys failed to rank in the poll despite 107 votes -- the most of any team not to make the cut this week.

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane didn't receive any Top-25 votes despite received some love in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released last week.

Sitting atop the rankings is No. 1 Alabama, followed by OU, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.

>> See the full AP Top 25 here.

The Sooners start their season Sept. 4 at Tulane.

The Cowboys open Sept. 4 hosting Missouri State in Stillwater.

TU starts Sept. 2 hosting UC Davis.

