Oklahoma ranked No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25, OSU fails to rank

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners continued to amplify the football program's preseason hype on Monday, ranking No. 2 in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season.
The Sooners are coming off their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a win over Florida in last season's Cotton Bowl.
No. 2️⃣ to start.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Rds7yNxG8y
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 16, 2021
Monday's poll marks the highest-ever preseason ranking under head coach Lincoln Riley.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys failed to rank in the poll despite 107 votes -- the most of any team not to make the cut this week.
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane didn't receive any Top-25 votes despite received some love in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released last week.
Sitting atop the rankings is No. 1 Alabama, followed by OU, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia.
>> See the full AP Top 25 here.
The Sooners start their season Sept. 4 at Tulane.
The Cowboys open Sept. 4 hosting Missouri State in Stillwater.
TU starts Sept. 2 hosting UC Davis.
