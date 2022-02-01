Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams transferring to USC

NORMAN, Okla. — The star freshman quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners is leaving the program.

Caleb Williams is transferring to USC to join his former coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

Riley left OU before their football season ended, eventually pulling multiple players and recruits with him to USC.

Williams entered the 2021-22 season as the backup to Heisman-hopeful Spencer Rattler before becoming the starter after his comeback win over Texas in Week 6.

He finished his freshman season with a 64.6 completion percentage, 1,916 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He'll enter his sophomore season as the likely starter for the Trojans after the departure of their starter Jaxson Dart.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

