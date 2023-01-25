Oklahoma man to referee Super Bowl for first time

JAY, Okla. — The NFL announced its officiating crew Tuesday for the upcoming Super Bowl, including an Oklahoma man who will referee in the NFL's biggest game for the first time in his career.

Jerod Phillips of Jay will be one of three officials new to the Super Bowl crew featuring five others with prior experience in the season finale. Phillips is in his 7th year as an NFL official.

He is a teacher and basketball coach at Wickliffe Public Schools in Mayes County. Phillips's family says he's the first Cherokee Nation citizen to be selected to officiate in the Super Bowl.

The game will feature the winners of Sunday's AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals and NFC Championship game between the Eagles and 49ers.

