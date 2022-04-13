Oklahoma football icon Bob Stoops to coach again in revamped XFL

TULSA, Okla. — The XFL is hoping the third time is the charm, making the next step in its 2023 relaunch on Wednesday by announcing the eight head coaches to be involved.

XFL owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made the announcement which included Oklahoma football icon Bob Stoops as a head coach of one of the league's teams. Stoops coached in the league's last season under different ownership in 2020 before they canceled the rest of their games midseason due to COVID-19.

Stoops will coach against the league's other seven coaches Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson.

“Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football," Garcia said. "Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league. What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”

Garcia and Johnson acquired the XFL after it filed for bankruptcy in 2020 following the suspension of its first season since its original establishment in 2001 by wrestling and sports entertainment mogul Vince McMahon.

“This is yet another huge moment for the XFL," Johnson said." I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player’s life, and with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less. Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate. Stay tuned."

Stoops last coached for the Oklahoma Sooners at the 2021 Alamo Bowl in an interim role after head coach Lincoln Riley left the program for USC. Stoops had previously coached the Sooners from 1999 to 2017.

The league is scheduled to launch its next season in February 2023.

