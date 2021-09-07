Watch
Oklahoma drops in AP Top 25 after close win over Tulane, OSU still unranked

Alonzo Adams/AP
Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams (2) tackles Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner (18) on a drive in the fourth quarter during a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 14:04:54-04

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners slid to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after the team's nerve-wracking win over Tulane.

Georgia jumped to Oklahoma's previously-held No. 2 spot after its win over Clemson, behind No. 1 Alabama and ahead of No. 3 Ohio State.

The new poll dropped Tuesday after a surprising week for college football teams in Oklahoma.

>> See the latest AP Top 25 Poll here

OU narrowly made it out of their matchup with the unranked Green Wave with a 40-35 win.

Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler threw an interception in the first quarter that kept the momentum in Tulane's favor on both sides of the field, somewhat easily scoring on the Sooners' defense multiple times.

The Sooners (1-0) will face Western Carolina in Norman on Saturday.

MORE >>> OU survives scare vs Tulane, 40-35

Oklahoma State came into Saturday's game unranked and will remain that way for at least another week after struggling to beat Missouri State in Stillwater 23-16.

The Cowboys (1-0) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Stillwater on Saturday.

MORE >>> OSU holds on to beat Missouri State 23-16

Tulsa (0-1) is coming off of a disappointing 19-17 loss at home to FCS program UC Davis (1-0).

The first College Football Playoff rankings aren't released until Nov. 2.

