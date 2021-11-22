Watch
Sports

Actions

Oklahoma City Thunder lifting vaccine, COVID-19 testing requirements for fans

items.[0].image.alt
Kyle Phillips/AP
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pushes down the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against Houston Rockets, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)
Rockets Thunder Basketball
Posted at 1:06 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:06:41-05

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder is lifting some of the team's COVID-19 safety protocols for their remaining home games this season.

The franchise announced Monday that after requiring proof of vaccination or testing for its first 10 home games, those requirements will end on Dec. 1.

Requirements for children ages 2 to 11 also won't be required to wear masks at the Paycom Center anymore.

The Thunder cited declining cases and hospitalizations along with higher vaccination rates as reasoning for not keeping the policy going into December.

However, vaccination or testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change as it's an NBA policy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7