Oklahoma City Thunder lifting vaccine, COVID-19 testing requirements for fans

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder is lifting some of the team's COVID-19 safety protocols for their remaining home games this season.

The franchise announced Monday that after requiring proof of vaccination or testing for its first 10 home games, those requirements will end on Dec. 1.

Requirements for children ages 2 to 11 also won't be required to wear masks at the Paycom Center anymore.

The Thunder cited declining cases and hospitalizations along with higher vaccination rates as reasoning for not keeping the policy going into December.

However, vaccination or testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change as it's an NBA policy.

