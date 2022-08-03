Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Notes from Tulsa football preseason practice

Posted at 10:49 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 12:13:53-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Golden Hurricane opened preseason practice on Wednesday morning.

2 News Sports Director Cayden McFarland took notes on his observations ahead of the football season:

DEFENSE

Defensive Backs

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7