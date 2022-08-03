Notes from Tulsa football preseason practice

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Golden Hurricane opened preseason practice on Wednesday morning.
2 News Sports Director Cayden McFarland took notes on his observations ahead of the football season:
DEFENSE
Defensive Backs
Day one of preseason practice for @TulsaFootball.
A look at some of the Golden Hurricane DBs.@KendarinRay back from injury.
Georgia transfer @478JCann brings good length at corner.
Safety @RoderickZion_ goes 6'3", 180.@22Duwurk and @PowersBryson are likely starters. pic.twitter.com/GJ2ZCtQrET
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
Defensive Linemen
A look at @TulsaFootball D-Linemen.@AnthonyGoodlow4 had 6 sacks last season and expects a big senior season.@SimonJaymoney transfers in from Colorado.@kingani_mapogo from Mississippi State.@Janderson_44 and @3veritt_ look solid at NG.@owenostroski_ ready to contribute. pic.twitter.com/68zBUzs9Xq
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
Linebackers
A look at @TulsaFootball Linebackers.@JustinWright_30 (82 tackles last season) is the proven leader and Tulsa native @_jonmichael (66 career tackles, 7.5 TFL at OU/TU) looks for a big senior season in a starting role. pic.twitter.com/ZAPUCBLVUi
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
After throwing for 3,269 yards and 18 TD in his first season as starter, @DavisBrin returns as the unquestioned leader of @TulsaFootball's Offense.@Lil_Scoota18, @JenksFootball alum and Kentucky transfer @iepps81 and Freshman @Marquis23_ catching passes in drills today. pic.twitter.com/cCdmkx5zdD
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
Will be interesting to see what role @braylon_braxton plays for TU in 2022.
Back-up QB from Frisco scored a big red zone TD in the win over SMU late last season and shows good touch as a passer. pic.twitter.com/6k30IoGaDC
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
Couple of throws from true freshman QB @staywokee2 out of Westfield High School in Houston. pic.twitter.com/y8dbbqag7x
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
Running Backs
JUCO transfer @JFord0244 was getting 1st team reps at running back today.
The Atlanta native has good burst. pic.twitter.com/hmdZ4zBL0x
— Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 3, 2022
