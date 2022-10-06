NIL in high school: OSSAA releases guidelines for student-athletes

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) released name, image and likeness guidelines on Wednesday, outlining how high school athletes can profit off of their own sports.

The guidelines are made possible after a state law passed in May 2021 that created the Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act. The law came as the NCAA allowed similar endorsement deals for college athletes.

However, the law in Oklahoma has a handful of restrictions for high school athletes:

No “marks” may be used, including but not limited to school logos, school name, school mascot, or any trademarked OSSAA logo or acronyms.

No school apparel or equipment shall be worn which includes school name, school logo, school mascot, or any apparel displaying trademarked OSSAA logos or acronyms.

No member school facility may be used for the purpose of name, image and likeness compensation.

No activities in conflict with a member school’s local school district policy may be endorsed. Examples include but are not limited to tobacco or alcohol products.

Collegiate level associations should be contacted for any rules regarding name, image and likeness for students participating beyond the high school level.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

