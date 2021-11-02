NFL Week 9: Return of Sooner legend highlights Titans/Rams primetime matchup

LOS ANGELES — Sunday Night Football enters Week 10 at the all-new SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams host the Tennessee Titans.

The Rams (7-1) are serious Super Bowl contenders since bringing in quarterback Matthew Stafford during the offseason.

LA is coming off of a 38-22 win over the Houston Texans (1-7) last week.

The Titans (6-2) are preparing for Sunday night without the league's rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Henry suffered a foot injury during last week's 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) that will likely keep him out the remainder of the season.

Replacing the former Alabama running back is a former Oklahoma Sooner legend and future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Titans signed Adrian Peterson to their practice squad on Monday with the expectation he'd make the active roster before Sunday night.

Peterson, 36, played in 16 games in 2020 with the Detroit Lions where he rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 carries.

He has 14,820 career rushing yards, just 449 behind Barry Sanders for fourth-most all time.

Jeremy McNichols is likely to see a significant amount of playing time after serving as Henry's backup so far this season.

Football coverage begins at 6 p.m. on KJRH-TV followed by kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

