NFL Week 8: Lamb returns to primetime as top former Sooner for Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday Night Football heads to Minneapolis for the first time this season in Week 8 as the Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys.
Both teams are coming off of a bye week headed into their primetime matchup.
Before the bye, the Vikings (3-3) won two straight games, most recently beating the Carolina Panthers on the road 34-28.
The Vikings boast one of the best collections of skill position talent in the league with Dalvin Cook at running back and a receiving core spearheaded by Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.
The Cowboys (5-1) had last week off too after their walk-off 35-29 win in overtime over the New England Patriots in Week 6.
Former Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb starred in the win, catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to put the Patriots away.
Lamb had a memorable touchdown catch in last season's matchup with the Vikings.
WHAT. A. CATCH.#TBT to @_CeeDeeThree showing out in our last trip to Minnesota.
📺 #DALvsMIN ➡️ @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/tAiVzogFrS
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 28, 2021
Other players with Oklahoma ties expected to take the field on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 include former Sooner wide receiver Dede Westbrook for the Vikings and former Oklahoma State Cowboy tight end Blake Jarwin for the Dallas Cowboys.
Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts Sunday at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter