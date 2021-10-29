NFL Week 8: Lamb returns to primetime as top former Sooner for Cowboys

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday Night Football heads to Minneapolis for the first time this season in Week 8 as the Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams are coming off of a bye week headed into their primetime matchup.

Before the bye, the Vikings (3-3) won two straight games, most recently beating the Carolina Panthers on the road 34-28.

The Vikings boast one of the best collections of skill position talent in the league with Dalvin Cook at running back and a receiving core spearheaded by Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

The Cowboys (5-1) had last week off too after their walk-off 35-29 win in overtime over the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Former Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb starred in the win, catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to put the Patriots away.

Lamb had a memorable touchdown catch in last season's matchup with the Vikings.

Other players with Oklahoma ties expected to take the field on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 include former Sooner wide receiver Dede Westbrook for the Vikings and former Oklahoma State Cowboy tight end Blake Jarwin for the Dallas Cowboys.

Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts Sunday at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

