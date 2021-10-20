NFL Week 7: Niners return to primetime featuring former Sooner big man

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Sunday Night Football lands in Levi's Stadium for the second time this season for Week 7's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.

The Niners (2-3) are coming off of a bye week which gave quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo time to get back to practice after dealing with a calf strain that kept him out of the last game.

Rookie Trey Lance has filled in but is dealing with a knee injury that puts Garoppolo back in line to start.

The Colts (2-4) come into Sunday night after cruising to a 31-3 win over the Texans last week.

The Carson Wentz-led offense looked to be energized behind a two-touchdown, 145-yard day from running back Johnathon Taylor and the return of T.Y. Hilton who racked up 80 receiving yards in his first game this season.

Oklahoma football fans will once again to see former Sooner Trent Williams in action on San Francisco's offensive line.

The elite left tackle dazzled in the team's first Sunday Night Football appearance this season with a highlight block that led to a Trey Lance touchdown.

Trent Williams* BULLYING the DB pic.twitter.com/kfgZxj2XNs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2021

Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday and kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

