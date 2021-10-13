Watch
Sports

Actions

NFL Week 6: Seattle's Tyler Lockett highlights Okies playing in primetime

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen Brashear/AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is pictured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Tyler Lockett
Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:21:30-04

TULSA, Okla. — Sunday Night Football stops in Pittsburgh in Week 6 as two of the NFL's more successful
franchises over the last two decades collide.

The Steelers (2-3) are hosting the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) as both teams deal with issues at the quarterback position.

The Seahawks are without Russell Wilson for at least 4-6 weeks after getting surgery for an injured finger earlier this week.

Geno Smith will get the start for Seattle in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are facing a quarterback issue of their own as 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger ages as most pre-Tom Brady quarterbacks do in the NFL.

Roethlisberger has struggled since the end of the 2020 season with mobility that used to make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league. He's been sacked 11 times already this season to go along with four interceptions through six games.

Both teams will be looking to get back on track in primetime on Sunday in a game featuring a handful of players Oklahomans would know.

Tyler Lockett is the biggest standout among those who've played in the Sooner State.

Lockett, a Tulsa native, played for Booker T. Washington High School before playing where his father and uncle played football at Kansas State.

He's off to another great start this season, averaging above his career averages in catches per game and yards per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on Sunday. Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m.

Here are the other players who've played in Oklahoma who are expected to be on the field on Sunday night:

Seattle Seahawks

  • Chris Carson (Oklahoma State) - Running Back No. 32
  • Tre Brown (Union High School, Oklahoma) - Cornerback No. 22 (Injured)

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Tre Norwood (Oklahoma) - Backup Free Safety No. 21
  • Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State) - Backup Quarterback No. 2
  • James Washington (Oklahoma State) - Wide Receiver No. 13

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7