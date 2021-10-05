NFL Week 5: Red-hot Hill among players with Oklahoma ties on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday Night Football makes its return to Kansas City in Week 5 as the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (2-2) went through a rough patch to start their season, losing close games to both the Ravens and Chargers.

They bounced back last Sunday to roll over the Eagles 42-30.

The Bills (3-1) and quarterback Josh Allen have looked impressive in their last three games, including last week's 40-point shutout over the Texans.

Sunday night's game will feature a handful of former Oklahoma Sooner offensive lineman, but none with a bigger name than the former Oklahoma State wide receiver for the Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill, now in his sixth season in the NFL, only spent one season in Stillwater after getting dismissed from the program for his domestic violence arrest in 2014.

He'd go onto play at West Alabama before getting drafted by the Chiefs.

The connection between Mahomes and Hill remains a key part of the Kansas City gameplan, as the two linked up for 11 catches, 186 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Here are the other players on both teams with connections to Oklahoma schools:

Kansas City Chiefs

Blake Bell - (Oklahoma) Tight End No. 81

Orlando Brown - (Oklahoma) Left Tackle No. 57

Creed Humphrey - (Oklahoma) Center No. 52

James Winchester - (Oklahoma) Long Snapper No. 41

Buffalo Bills

Cody Ford - (Oklahoma) Backup Right Guard No. 74

Daryl Williams - (Oklahoma) Right Guard No. 75

Football coverage starts Sunday at 6 p.m. CST on KJRH-TV.

