Watch
Sports

Actions

NFL Week 4: Pair of former Sooners look to break into Patriots lineup in Brady return Sunday night

items.[0].image.alt
Stew Milne/AP
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Washington Patriots Football
Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 11:51:45-04

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Sunday Night Football makes its way to New England for the first time this season as the Patriots host golden-boy-turned-GOAT Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The game marks the first time Brady will face his former team since leaving for the Bucs before last season.

The Patriots (1-2) are coming off of a 28-13 loss to the Saints in Foxborough while the Buccaneers (2-1) are coming off of a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Tampa Bay doesn't feature any players with significant ties to Oklahoma, but the Patriots have a couple of familiar rookies who could have their chance to stand out against the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday night.

New England features a rotating group of little-known running backs that includes a former Oklahoma standout that Sooners fans should remember.

The Patriots picked Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he looked promising in the preseason, finishing with an NFL-best 217 rushing yards and five touchdowns over three games.

Stevenson was a healthy scratch from their last two games, but the injury to James White could open up the opportunity he needs to catch head coach Bill Belichick's eye.

Their third-round draft pick Ronnie Perkins currently sits behind Matt Judon on the Patriots depth chart, facing a much tougher battle to see the field than his fellow Sooner rookie.

Judon has played at a Pro Bowl level through the first three games of the season and likely won't concede any snaps to Perkins without injury.

Football coverage starts Sunday at 6 p.m. CST on KJRH-TV.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7