NFL Week 3: Former Sooner anchors 49ers offense against Packers Sunday night

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Sunday Night Football lands at Levi's Stadium this week as the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1).

The Niners head into the game undefeated after grinding out a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) last week.

The Packers are on a short week after beating the Detroit Lions (0-2) 35-17 on Monday to get back on track after a shocking loss to the Saints in Week 1.

The story of the night will be Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Nick Bosa-led 49ers defense as -- for Oklahomans -- only one player tied to any Sooner State schools is expected to be playing.

Trent Williams, left tackle for the Niners, is a former Oklahoma Sooner and will be charged with protecting quarterback Jimmy Garappolo on Sunday night as they look to improve to 3-0.

Williams has made the Pro Bowl in eight of his 11 NFL seasons and ranks among the elite offensive lineman in the NFL this season.

He's also the highest-paid left tackle in the league this season after signing a six-year, $138.06 million deal in the offseason.

With the Sooners, he was named First-Team All-America as a senior in 2009, Third-Team All-America as a junior in 2008 and Second-Team Freshman All-America in 2006.

Football coverage starts Sunday at 6 p.m. CST on KJRH-TV.

