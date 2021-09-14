NFL Week 2: Ravens receiving core packed with Oklahoma-tied talent meets Chiefs Sunday night

BALTIMORE — Week 2's Sunday Night Football matchup features several familiar faces for Oklahoma football fans to look out for.

The defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CST on NBC/KJRH-TV.

The matchup features two former NFL MVPs in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson -- but will also serve as a showcase for several former Oklahoma Sooners.

The Ravens have a receiving core loaded with former OU talent with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Mark Andrews.

Brown is coming off of a six-catch, 69-yard game against the Raiders including the 10-yard strike from Jackson in the second quarter.

Andrews had a quiet three-reception, 20-yard game on Monday night, similar to his performance in his last matchup with the Chiefs on Sept. 28 of last season (3 receptions, 22 yards).

The Chiefs will have a handful of Sooners on the field protecting Mahomes, including Blake Bell who serves as the team's second tight end and occasional "Belldozer" quarterback in short-yardage situations.

Football coverage starts Sunday at 6 p.m. CST on KJRH-TV.

Here are the players with Oklahoma ties expected to play on Sunday night:

Kansas City Chiefs

Blake Bell (Oklahoma) - Tight End No. 81

Orlando Brown (Oklahoma) - Left Tackle No. 57

Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) - Center No. 52

James Winchester (Oklahoma) - Longsnapper No. 41

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews (Oklahoma) - Tight End No. 89

Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) - Wide Receiver No. 5

Ben Powers (Oklahoma) - Backup Left Guard No. 72

Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State) - Backup Wide Receiver No. 16

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

