NFL Week 18: Tulsa native Jacobs seeks playoff berth for Raiders over Chargers

LAS VEGAS — The NFL flexed the biggest matchup of its regular season finale to Sunday Night Football in its first-ever Week 18 slate of games.

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) with a playoff berth on the line Sunday night.

The Raiders pulled off a 23-20 upset win on the road over the Indianapolis Colts last week, putting them in a position to win — or potentially lose — and make it to the postseason.

If the Raiders lose Sunday night and finish 9-8, they would still make the playoffs if Indianapolis and Pittsburgh both lose.

The Chargers would be eliminated with a loss.

“Each week has a life of its own in the NFL," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said.

"It’s having a life of its own since the beginning, and that’s the way we need to treat things around here. And the more, the longer that we’re here, the more people will realize that every week is going to feel like this coming week.”

The Chargers are coming off a dominant 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos last week.

LA quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns while running back Austin Ekeler racked up 112 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Ekeler will be opposite Tulsa native Josh Jacobs on Sunday night. Jacobs is averaging 52.9 rushing yards per game this season and has eight rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

