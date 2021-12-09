NFL Week 14: Bears facing uphill battle against Packers in primetime

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sunday Night Football descends upon the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Week 14 as the Green Bay Packers host their NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

The Packers (9-3) are in control of the division, four games up on the second-place Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and five up on the Bears (4-8).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay to an emphatic 24-14 win in Chicago in their first matchup in Week 6.

"I STILL OWN YOU!" Aaron Rodgers had something to say to Bears fans after this TD 🔥

(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/WY9lv3qMZv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 17, 2021

The Bears will have rookie quarterback Justin Fields back in the lineup. The former Ohio State star sat two games with a rib injury.

Fields is 2-6 as a starter, scoring six total touchdowns and throwing eight interceptions.

Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

