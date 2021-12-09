Watch
NFL Week 14: Bears facing uphill battle against Packers in primetime

David Banks/AP
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark, left, sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:24:32-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sunday Night Football descends upon the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Week 14 as the Green Bay Packers host their NFC North rival Chicago Bears.

The Packers (9-3) are in control of the division, four games up on the second-place Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and five up on the Bears (4-8).

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay to an emphatic 24-14 win in Chicago in their first matchup in Week 6.

The Bears will have rookie quarterback Justin Fields back in the lineup. The former Ohio State star sat two games with a rib injury.

Fields is 2-6 as a starter, scoring six total touchdowns and throwing eight interceptions.

Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

