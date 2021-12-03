NFL Week 13: Mahomes, Hill return to primetime to host Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday Night Football returns to Kansas City once again in Week 13 as the Chiefs host their AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs (7-4) have won 11 straight games against the Broncos (6-5) and Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s teams have won 19 of the 22 times they have played following a week off.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboy Tyreek Hill is expected to have a starring role as always in the Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The duo along with the rest of the team struggled early on this season — losing four of their first seven games.

They've since won four in a row.

The Broncos are led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who's coming off a quiet, yet effective 129-yard passing game in a 28-13 upset win over the reeling LA Charges last week.

Football coverage starts at 6 p.m. on KJRH-TV followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

