NFL Week 12: Thanksgiving football, Baker Mayfield returns to primetime

NEW ORLEANS — Week 12 brings two games to NBC, including a special Thanksgiving football game on Thursday.

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) are hosting the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on Thursday night in a clash of two playoff contenders looking to come back from difficult losses in Week 10.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had been in MVP conversations to start the season but that talk has cooled down as his team has dropped two of their last three games including a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8).

The Saints have lost three straight games after starting the season 5-2.

Kickoff for the Thanksgiving game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on KJRH-TV.

This Sunday's primetime matchup pits former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and his Cleveland Browns (6-5) against AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens (7-3).

Mayfield has been playing through multiple injuries in an effort to get his Browns to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1989.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are leading the division headed into the Sunday Night Football matchup.

Football coverage starts at 6 p.m. on KJRH-TV followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

Here are the other players with Oklahoma ties expected to see the field on Thursday night and Sunday night:

Buffalo Bills

Daryl Williams (Oklahoma) - Right Guard No. 75

Cody Ford (Oklahoma) - Backup Guard No. 74

New Orleans Saints

Kenny Stills (Oklahoma) - Wide Receiver No. 12

Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews (Oklahoma) - Tight End No. 89

Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) - Wide Receiver No. 5

Ben Powers (Oklahoma) - Left Guard No. 72

Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State) - Backup Wide Receiver No. 16

Cleveland Browns

A.J. Green (Oklahoma State) - Backup Cornerback No. 38

Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) - Quarterback No. 6

