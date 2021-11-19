NFL Week 11: Former OSU quarterback Rudolph eyes second chance against Chargers

LOS ANGELES — Sunday Night Football returns to Los Angeles in Week 11, but this time for the Chargers as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers (5-3-1) have former Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph preparing for what could be his second-straight start this season after Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday.
Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a tie last week against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1).
The Chargers (5-4) are coming off of three losses in their last four games, including last week's 27-20 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).
Teams continue bottling up second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams which has slowed their offense down over the last few weeks.
Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.
Here are other players with ties to Oklahoma who are expected to see the field on Sunday:
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tre Norwood (Oklahoma) - Cornerback No. 21
- James Washington (Oklahoma State) - Wide Receiver No. 13
Los Angeles Chargers
- Kenneth Murray Jr. (Oklahoma) - Linebacker No. 9
- Amen Ogbongbemiga (Oklahoma State) - Backup Linebacker No. 57
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter