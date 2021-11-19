NFL Week 11: Former OSU quarterback Rudolph eyes second chance against Chargers

LOS ANGELES — Sunday Night Football returns to Los Angeles in Week 11, but this time for the Chargers as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers (5-3-1) have former Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph preparing for what could be his second-straight start this season after Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday.

Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a tie last week against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1).

The Chargers (5-4) are coming off of three losses in their last four games, including last week's 27-20 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Teams continue bottling up second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Mike Williams which has slowed their offense down over the last few weeks.

Football coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday followed by kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

Here are other players with ties to Oklahoma who are expected to see the field on Sunday:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tre Norwood (Oklahoma) - Cornerback No. 21

James Washington (Oklahoma State) - Wide Receiver No. 13

Los Angeles Chargers

Kenneth Murray Jr. (Oklahoma) - Linebacker No. 9

Amen Ogbongbemiga (Oklahoma State) - Backup Linebacker No. 57



