NFL Week 10: Tulsa native Jacobs brings troubled Raiders into primetime matchup with Chiefs

LAS VEGAS — Sunday Night Football again follows the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 as they hit the road to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The struggling Chiefs (5-4) are coming off of a close 13-7 win over Green Bay Packers who were playing without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense again struggled to get into the endzone. It took Mahomes rolling out of the pocket on 3rd down and throwing a bullet to former OSU Cowboy Tyreek Hill with less than two minutes left in the game to clinch the win.

The Raiders (5-3) sit ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West standings despite a flurry of off-field issues — the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and the parting of ways with head coach Jon Gruden.

The team is coming off of a 23-16 road loss to the New York Giants in which quarterback Derek Carr struggled to put points on the board. Carr finished 30-for-46 for 296 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

This Sunday night's game should provide plenty of opportunities for McLain High School product Josh Jacobs despite Carr's struggles.

The third-year running back looked fully recovered from a previous chest injury last week, rushing for 76 yards on 13 carries, and catching four passes for 19 yards.

Jacobs will face a reeling Chiefs defense ranked 21st in the league for rushing yards given up.

Football coverage starts Sunday at 6 p.m. on KJRH-TV followed by the game kicking

off at 7:20 p.m.

Here are the other players with Oklahoma ties expected to see the field on Sunday Night Football along with Jacobs and Hill:

Kansas City Chiefs:

Blake Bell (Oklahoma) - Tight End No. 81

Orlando Brown (Oklahoma) - Left Tackle No. 57

Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) - Center No. 52

James Winchester (Oklahoma) - Longsnapper No. 41

Las Vegas Raiders:

Dillon Stoner (Oklahoma State) - Wide Receiver No. 16

