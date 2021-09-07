NFL Week 1: Former Sooner CeeDee Lamb highlights players to watch in primetime

TULSA, Okla. — The NFL returns this week with a special edition of the NFL on NBC (KJRH-TV) on Thursday night featuring the Dallas Cowboys visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys are bringing in what could be a dynamic offense this season if quarterback Dak Prescott stays healthy.

A focal point of that offense will be former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb played three seasons in Norman, recording more than 60 catches and more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of his last two.

In his rookie season last year with the Cowboys, Lamb shined despite playing with a backup quarterback for most of the season, finishing with 74 catches for 935 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Lamb is coming off of a brief fight with COVID-19 at the end of training camp.

NBC's NFL coverage on KJRH-TV starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday for Cowboys at Buccaneers and 6 p.m. on Sunday for Bears at Rams.

Here are other players with Oklahoma ties expected to suit up in games being played on NBC's Thursday and Sunday Night Football matchups:

Dallas Cowboys (Thursday)

Blake Jarwin (Oklahoma) - Tight End No. 89

Chicago Bears (Sunday)

Damien Williams (Oklahoma) - Backup Runningback No. 8

Trevis Gipson (Tulsa) - Backup Linebacker No. 99

Los Angeles Rams (Sunday)

Bobby Evans (Oklahoma) Backup Right Guard No. 71

