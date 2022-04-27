NFL Draft: TU's Chris Paul among top linemen available

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Golden Hurricane stud Chris Paul is among the best offensive lineman expected to be picked in this weekend's NFL Draft.

Paul, a senior from Houston, Texas, brings versatility to the table. He's played both guard and tackle positions throughout his college career.

Paul earned one of 21 offensive lineman invitations to the Senior Bowl. He showcased his speed at the NFL Scouting Combine, clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.92.

Most projections have Paul landing in the fourth or fifth round of the draft, though he's considered to be a long-term starting option for teams with needs along the offensive line.

