NFL Draft: Tulsa native Dax Hill could go first round

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa football star is among the top prospects in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Dax Hill, a Booker T. Washington alum, is the 37th-ranked player on the Pro Football Focus draft big board, and ranks 7th at the cornerback position. Hill is expected to play safety full-time in the NFL.

Hill played three seasons of college football at Michigan, splitting time at safety and slot corner, and also saw some snaps on special teams. He allowed only two touchdowns in coverage for the Wolverines.

Hill's speed and athleticism has him moving up draft boards, breaking into the late first-round in some media reports. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

Hill is one of three Michigan players who landed on the 2021 All-Big Ten Defense First Team. That defense led the Wolverines to a conference title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

