NFL Draft: TU tackle Tyler Smith poised for early rounds

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith is one of the top prospects at his position heading into this weekend's NFL Draft.

Smith, a redshirt sophomore from Fort Worth, is also one of the youngest prospects available in the draft after turning 21 years old in April.

Smith earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2020, starting all nine games. He was suspended in the 2021 season opener for his role in the team's postseason brawl with Mississippi State, but started the remaining 12 games at left tackle, earning second-team All-AAC honors.

Smith is projected to be picked either late in the first round or early in the second round of the draft.

