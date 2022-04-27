NFL Draft: Isaiah Thomas would be first Memorial alum drafted since 1988

TULSA, Okla. — Memorial High School alum and Oklahoma Sooner defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas is looking to take his career one step further in this weekend's NFL Draft.

Thomas is coming off of two-straight standout seasons at OU, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors both years. He totaled 38 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 8.0 sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2021 before opting out of the team's Alamo Bowl appearance.

If selected, Thomas would become the first Memorial alum to be drafted since 1988

Thomas is projected to be selected toward the end of the weekend, around the sixth round.

